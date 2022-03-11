ECG to increase electricity tariffs, what you must know

- Advertisement -

If the Energy Company of Ghana (ECG) succeeds in carrying out its intentions to modify its prices in the next few weeks, the cost of electricity could rise.

After a meeting with the Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC) in Tamale, Mr Noble Dorwume, a director in the office of the Managing Director of ECG, made the announcement.

The upcoming assessment, according to the PURC, will be based on overhead costs that affect power generation and distribution, including inflation.

Mr Dorwume stated that the request has been sent to the PURC for review.

“Based on the cost, inflation, and other economic indicators, we have provided an upward review.”

In February, Ghana’s inflation rate reached 15.7 per cent, up 1.8 per cent from January.

Mr Dorwume further mentioned that the tariff revision would consider customer categorisation.

“So it will depend on how PURC looks at it and which group should have a tiny upward adjustment and which group should have a lower adjustment, but they will all give us revenue that will enable us to run our business well,” she says.

The most recent tariff rise was 5.94 per cent in October 2019.