Actress Lydia Forson has expressed concerns over the economic situation in Ghana which she says has compelled many, especially the youth in the country, to engage in illicit activities to survive.

She shared her dismay on social media Monday in a thread of tweets complaining bitterly about the struggles of the youth.

Lydia Forson bemoaned how young women exchange sex for money while men pursue cybercrime to afford “basic things” in life that have now become “luxury.”

In a series of tweets she said: “Girls are doing ashawo, Boys are doing fraud. All to afford some small car and rent?! Da f*ck???! What country is this that basic things have become a luxury? Shout out to everyone earning an honest living and still struggling to survive- Chale it’s not easy I feel you“

She continued: “Look, I’m not even judging all the things girls and even boys are having to do to get by in this country. It’s the reality of where we are now and it’s sad. It’s sad that we live in a country where so many feel like this is their only option.”