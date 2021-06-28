type here...
GhPageEntertainmentEconomic hardship has pushed many youth into ashawo and fraud - Lydia...
Entertainment

Economic hardship has pushed many youth into ashawo and fraud – Lydia Forson

By Kweku Derrick
lydia forson
- Advertisement -

Actress Lydia Forson has expressed concerns over the economic situation in Ghana which she says has compelled many, especially the youth in the country, to engage in illicit activities to survive.

She shared her dismay on social media Monday in a thread of tweets complaining bitterly about the struggles of the youth.

Lydia Forson bemoaned how young women exchange sex for money while men pursue cybercrime to afford “basic things” in life that have now become “luxury.”

In a series of tweets she said: “Girls are doing ashawo, Boys are doing fraud. All to afford some small car and rent?! Da f*ck???! What country is this that basic things have become a luxury? Shout out to everyone earning an honest living and still struggling to survive- Chale it’s not easy I feel you

She continued: “Look, I’m not even judging all the things girls and even boys are having to do to get by in this country. It’s the reality of where we are now and it’s sad. It’s sad that we live in a country where so many feel like this is their only option.”

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, June 28, 2021
Accra
overcast clouds
80.2 ° F
80.2 °
80.2 °
79 %
3.5mph
100 %
Mon
80 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
81 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News