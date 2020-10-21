ECOWAS has finally spoken on the brutalities being meted out to the #EndSARS protestors in Nigeria.

In a statement released by the president of ECOWAS Commission, H.E Jean Claude Kassi Brou, the commission called on the protestors to exercise their right in a non-violent manner.

SEE ALSO: Beyonce, Rihanna, Hillary Clinton and other international stars react to brutalities in Nigeria

They also called on the Buhari administration to speed up the investigations into the shooting and senseless killing of citizens who are exercising their freedom and rights

Read the full statement below

ECOWAS Speaks on #EndSARS brutalities

The youth in Nigeria have been fighting against police brutalities in the country for weeks now.

ECOWAS has been silent all these while. There have been calls on the leadership of ECOWAS and the UN to speak on the brutalities.

SEE ALSO: Celebs who are asking Nana Addo to speak on #EndSars brutalities are ignorant- NPP’s Afia Akoto

But they were ‘reluctant’ until soldiers opened guns on peaceful protestors in Lekki killing several unarmed youths.