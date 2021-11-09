Eddie Nartey finally reunites with his father after 20 years

- Advertisement -

After 20 years of being at loggerheads, Ghanaian actor, Eddie Nartey has revealed that he has finally made peace with his dad.

The actor, who celebrated his birthday on Saturday, November, 6, shared as part of ushering in his new age, he decided to smoke the peace pipe with his dad.

Although Eddie Nartey did not detail the cause of the rift between them, he noted that he is glad that he’s finally “smoked the peace pipe” with his “old boy”.

“After over 20 years, myself and the old boy smoked the peace pipe. I’m so at peace with myself. Still in my birthday mood,” he captioned a photo of him and his dad after their reconciliation.

The year 2021 has been a very emotional year for the actor.

In January, he lost his beautiful wife, Vida Nartey, 2 years into their marriage.

She was laid to rest in March.