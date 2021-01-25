- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actor Eddie Nartey according to information reaching GhPage.com has lost his beloved wife just after two years of marriage.

His wife identified as Vida Obenewah kicked the bucket in the early hours of today, 25th January, 2020.

This was revealed by Eddie in a post sighted on his social media handle.

Eddie Nartey posted a picture and captioned it: “I don’t know what to say, I don’t know what to feel. I’m just in constant pain. Rest well my Habibi. God knows Best. I pray for strength!”

See screenshot of his post below: