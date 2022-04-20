- Advertisement -

Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah has subtly turned down the opportunity to represent the Black Stars at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

According to him, although he is open to playing for either Ghana or England, he was currently focused on his club, Arsenal.

Speaking on the back of several recommendations thrown at the black Stars about foreign-based players he should invite for the World Cup, Eddie Nketiah said he would decide on his potential decision to play rot eh Black Stars in the future.

He intimated that teammate Thomas Partey has been convincing him to play for the Black Stars although he has not made a decision yet.

“My parents are both Ghanaian. It’s a possibility. I am open to both – playing for Ghana or England as well.

Being from Ghana, you are obviously happy they have qualified for the World Cup. I know players like [Thomas] Partey and I am happy for them. Thomas has been in my ear about playing for Ghana.

My club situation is the priority. At the moment, my full focus is on my club [Arsenal] and making sure I sort out things for next season.

Once that’s finished, then I can sit down and have that discussion with my family. It’s open to both [countries] and I am not closing the door to anything and it is great to have the chance to do so.

He made his thoughts clear on the Beautiful Game podcast that aired on YouTube on April 19.