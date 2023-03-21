type here...
Entertainment

Edem joins the NDC, announces plans to contest in 2024 elections

By Bra Stash
Ghanaian rapper Edem, or Aygbe Edem, has veered into politics as he joins the biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress.

He has announced his intention of contesting the 2024 elections on the ticket of the NDC.

In a short social media post, Edem did not explicitly state his intentions; however, he posted a picture that spoke volumes about his presidential ambitions.

Edem said he would be making an official announcement on March 22, 2024, about his decision to venture into politics, why he joined the NDC and what he seeks to achieve with this new endeavour.

Already, the likes of Baba Sadiq, Kojo Jones, John Dumelo, and Fred Nuamah have all expressed interest in contesting in the 2024 elections on the ticket of the NDC.

