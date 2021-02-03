Edem joins Shatta and Ayisha beef; teases Shatta Wale for having 3som with Hajia4Real & Michy

- Advertisement -

It appears the rumors that Shatta Wale had a 3som with his Baby mama, Shatta Michy and Hajia4Real.

Ghanaian rapper, Edem has taken to social media to mock Shatta Wale for having 3som.

The most painful part of it all to Edem is that, he was not invited to partake in the orgy that took place.

Edem Twitter:

Yo @shattawalegh u do threesome wey u no invite me ?????

Edem teases Shatta Wale

It all started when Stonebwoy’s girl, Ayisha Modi alleged that Shatta Wale was not only pimping his baby mama, she was also having an orgy with her.

Ayisha Modi claims Shatta Wale even had a threesome with Michy and Hajia4Real.

Shatta Wale has gone into a rage since that allegation by attacking not just Ayisha but Stonebwoy as well.