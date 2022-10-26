- Advertisement -

Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Adutwum, has justified government’s decision to appoint Dr Eric Nkansah as acting Director-General of the Ghana Education Service GES).

Mr Nkansah took over his predecessor Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa who was dismissed by President Nana Akufo-Addo last week, amidst rejection from some teacher unions.

Speaking at a conference for directors of education in Accra on Tuesday, the minister said the new GES boss was given the role because he is eligible and competent for the work.

Contrary to claims that Dr Nkansah has always been a banker with no expertise in the education field, Dr Adutwum said the new appointee was more than qualified.

“He [Dr. Eric Nkansah] has taught in basic schools, he has taught in secondary schools, Geography, contrary to what you heard. Like some teachers, he left to go and do some banking.

“He got bored with banking and went to the university to teach, and has taught for over ten years at the Kumasi Technical University.

“When I became the Minister for Education, I brought him to the Ministry where he became the Director for Tertiary Education so for almost two years, he has been the Director for Tertiary Education,” he said.

The appointment of Dr Eric Nkansah as the new Director-General of GES was met with opposition, with major teacher unions urging President Akufo-Add to rescind the appointment on grounds that he is not a professional teacher.