Edward Akwasi Boateng returns to Asafo VIP station to thank the man who recorded him selling pendrives

Recall that exactly a week and a day ago, a disappointing video of renowned Ghanaian gospel musician, Edward Akwasi Boateng surfaced online.

In the video that went viral, he was captured looking very tired as he went about his business of selling pen drives in the market with a megaphone.

Apparently, he needed money to pay the school fees of his sons, at the time, that was the most convenient thing to do because he had no one to depend on.

The video of the “M’akoma So Ade” hitmaker in his current financial state left many netizens and his fans feeling empathetic for him.

Eventually, help came to him as a lot of people started to donate to him via a momo number he provided on social media.

Also, Prophet Bernand El Bernard, who is the head pastor of Spirit Life Revival Ministry on Sunday, February 25, 2024, presented some valuable gifts, including a brand new car, an all-expense-paid scholarship for his children up to university, and a monthly allowance to ease the burden of his recent financial crisis.

Following this great show of love, Edward Akwesi Boateng decided to go back to Asafo VIP station to thank the Station master who took the video and shared in online.

Even though it might caused people to mock Edward Akwesi Boateng, the opposite was the case and in the end, it has been a great blessing.

