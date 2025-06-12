Effiduase: Tipper Truck losses control and crashes into Funeral attendees

A heartbreaking incident that happened in the town of Effiduase captured the moment a tipper truck crashed into a crowd of funeral attendees, leaving five people injured and many others in shock and distress.

In a now-viral video circulating on social media, the truck careened out of control before slamming into a section of mourners who had gathered to pay their last respects.

Eyewitnesses say the truck driver lost control of the vehicle due to a suspected brake failure.

The impact of the crash caused widespread panic and chaos at the funeral grounds, with bystanders scrambling for safety as the heavy-duty vehicle ploughed through the gathering.



The injured victims were transported to the Effiduase Government Hospital for urgent medical care.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the extent of the injuries, but hospital sources indicate that all five individuals are receiving treatment.

