type here...
Source:GHpage
News

Effiduase: Tipper Truck losses control and crashes into Funeral attendees

By Armani Brooklyn
Effiduase

A heartbreaking incident that happened in the town of Effiduase captured the moment a tipper truck crashed into a crowd of funeral attendees, leaving five people injured and many others in shock and distress.

In a now-viral video circulating on social media, the truck careened out of control before slamming into a section of mourners who had gathered to pay their last respects.

Eyewitnesses say the truck driver lost control of the vehicle due to a suspected brake failure.

READ ALSO: Photos of Yaa Baby

Effiduase

The impact of the crash caused widespread panic and chaos at the funeral grounds, with bystanders scrambling for safety as the heavy-duty vehicle ploughed through the gathering.


The injured victims were transported to the Effiduase Government Hospital for urgent medical care.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the extent of the injuries, but hospital sources indicate that all five individuals are receiving treatment.

READ ALSO: Last TikTok post of Yaa Baby

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Ohenei Adazoa

Oheneni Adazoa speaks out on Yaa Baby’s tragic death

Dead Guy

Akyem Oda: Youngman electrocuted while offloading charcoal

GhPageNews

TODAY

Thursday, June 12, 2025
28.2 C
Accra

Also Read

TikToker GhKobby shoots his girlfriend YaaBaby to death

Yaa Baby and GHKobby

Video of Yaa Baby flaunting the gun which was later used to kill her by her boyfriend

Baby Yaa

Husband returns from work to find wife in bed with another man

Cheating wife

Guy shares baby mama’s cheating videos with 7 different men

Baby Mama

Last TikTok post of Yaa Baby

Yaa Baby
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways