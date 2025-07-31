type here...
Efia Odo addresses rumours of Daddy Lumba been his biological father

By Armani Brooklyn
Ghanaian actress and media personality Efia Odo has publicly addressed widespread rumours suggesting that she is the biological daughter of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosu.

In a self-recorded Instagram video, Efia Odo clarified that the speculation is entirely false, stating emphatically:

“No. I am not Daddy Lumba’s biological daughter. Daddy Lumba is everybody’s daddy.”

The rumours gained traction after Moira Araba Dawson-Williams, Kennedy Agyapong’s baby mama made explosive claims online following the singer’s death.

In her video, Moira accused Daddy Lumba of neglecting Efia Odo and severely chided him.

READ ALSO: Daddy Lumba’s biological children arrive in Ghana

Her remarks were seemingly based on an old video clip in which Efia Odo affectionately referred to the late music icon as her “dad.”

However, Efia Odo has now explained that the statement was made figuratively, in reverence to Daddy Lumba’s stature and influence in Ghanaian culture—not as a literal reference to her lineage.

Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

“I was gonna totally ignore this, but it’s becoming too much,” she said. “Somebody made a rumour from a video I did while working on Questa TV. I said Daddy Lumba is my dad, but I was joking.”

She further explained that the clip was deliberately edited by a “clout chaser” who removed the context and spliced the footage to push a misleading narrative.

“That clout chaser took my video and clipped it to fit his agenda. But Daddy Lumba is everyone’s nurturer in a way,” she added.

READ ALSO: “We don’t know Odo Broni” – Lumba’s family speaks

