GhPageEntertainmentEfia Odo And I Were Fighting Because Of Shatta Wale- Sista Afia
Entertainment

Efia Odo And I Were Fighting Because Of Shatta Wale- Sista Afia

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Ghanaian female musician, Sista Afia has finally revealed what triggered her beef with video vixen, Efia Odo.

The musician appeared as a guest on a podcast and decided to reveal what triggered her beef with Efia Odo.

When asked about why the duo were firing shots at each other on social media, Sista Afia said that they were cool until Shatta Wale came into the picture.

Simply put Sista Afia said she and Efia Odo were fighting over dancehall enigma, Shatta Wale.

According to her, her closeness with Shatta Wale made Efia Odo post her online and bathed her with insults.

She noted that she told Shatta Wale about the issue but nothing was said about it by the dancehall musician.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Accra
few clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
70 %
2.6mph
20 %
Tue
85 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways