Efia Odo And I Were Fighting Because Of Shatta Wale- Sista Afia

Ghanaian female musician, Sista Afia has finally revealed what triggered her beef with video vixen, Efia Odo.

The musician appeared as a guest on a podcast and decided to reveal what triggered her beef with Efia Odo.

When asked about why the duo were firing shots at each other on social media, Sista Afia said that they were cool until Shatta Wale came into the picture.

Simply put Sista Afia said she and Efia Odo were fighting over dancehall enigma, Shatta Wale.

According to her, her closeness with Shatta Wale made Efia Odo post her online and bathed her with insults.

She noted that she told Shatta Wale about the issue but nothing was said about it by the dancehall musician.