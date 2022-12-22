Socialite, Efia Odo has been in the news for the past two weeks because of her slutty fashion sense but it seems she has refused to pay attention to the harsh words of critics.

The actress and fashionista has caused a stir on the internet once again after she stormed Balck Sherif’s Mozama Disco concert yesternight held at the La Palm Royal Beach in Accra in very revealing and seductive clothes.

In a video from the event that has landed on social media and received a lot of negative comments, the pretty socialite was filmed dancing to VIP’s ‘Ahomeka’ in a very tiny skirt and crop top.

Efia Odo’s saucy thighs can be clearly seen in the video as well as a part of her melons and stomach.

Efia Odo has since caught the attention of the public eye because of how she slayed in her designer tiny jeans skirt and a mini jacket.

Some social media users have slammed her for being a bad influence on the youth and also for fast becoming a nuisance to society.

