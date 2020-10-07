Ghanaian Slay Queen, Efia Odo is living the life is a superstar on the streets of New York.

The video vixen has just dropped photos of Captain America kneeling before her and professing undying love to her on social media.

SEE ALSO: I always sleep with Shatta Wale in my head – Efia Odo

Before you get too shocked, this Captain America is not Chris Evans that we all know and have grown to love over the years in Marvel Movies.

It’s just another unknown guy dressed like Captain America showing much love to the Ghanaian Slay Queen abroad.

Sharing the photos online, obviously excited Efia Odo wrote:

Captain America fell in love with the Odo

Efia Odo and Captain America

By the way, Efia Odo has moved back to the United States after her few years stay in Ghana.

SEE ALSO: I’ll spend my money on Kwesi Arthur than spend on Shatta Wale – Efia Odo

According to her in a harsh and unreasonable language, she moved away because of Ghanaians foolishness.

Well, we all know why she left. You can’t be a hustler on the street, bang everything and still go broke. It’s better to just go back lol.