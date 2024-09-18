type here...
Efia Odo caught have sekz inside her restaurant leading to her sack? FULL confession drops

By Armani Brooklyn
Efia-Odo-FI with Eats Avenue
Efia-Odo-FI

Weeks ago, Efia Odo made it into the headlines after news went viral that Efia Odo had been sacked from Eats Avenue.

Initially, it was alleged that Efia Odo was sacked for financial misappropriation.

Well, Efia Odo later took to the internet that she wasn’t sacked by willingly exited the company

Efia Odo

In a series of tweets, she also claimed that she still owns 40% shares in the company.

Still on the issue, Efia Odo has confessed that she lied about being the sole owner of Eats Avenue.

She continued that one of her co-workers snitched on her that she caught her having sekz inside the restaurant with a guy whose true identity is yet to be uncovered.

Source:GHpage

