Efia Odo confesses her love for fraud boys

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress and socialite, Efia Odo has admitted to loving scammers. In a post on social media, she explained why she likes rolling with men in that circle.

Born Andrea Owusu, the former U.S based assistant nurse who relocated to Ghana to pursue a career in acting is one of the most talked-about female celebrities in Ghana right now.

Known for her haughtiness and plain-spoken attitude, Efia Odo has stepped on quite a number of toes in the entertainment industry.

The socialite’s relationship with Kwek Revlo believed to be a fraud boy, only lasted for months and ended in shambles as they both went their separate ways.

Meanwhile, the beautiful actress in a question and answer session with her fans on Instagram was asked why she loves scammers.

In response, Efia said that fraud boys as they are called apart from their hunger for making money know how to spend it.

SEE POST BELOW:

Efia Odo fraud boys

In another story, Efia Odo asked people to stop slandering gay people and to allow them to live outside the dark closets they carve for themselves because of stigmatization.

In her opinion, their choice of who to be with romantically rests with them and no one else.