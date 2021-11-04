Efia Odo Confirms That She Enjoys Sleeping With Married Men

- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian actress and video vixen, Efia Odo, has confirmed that she enjoys dating and sleeping with married men because they appear very attractive to her.

Efia Odo made this disclosure in a post that has been spotted by GHpage on her Instagram page.

The part-time nudist and #fixthecountry campaigner shared a short video from her upcoming TV reality show to express the love she has for married men.

In the video, the wife of Efia Odo’s guy destroyed their dinner date after she stormed Odo’s house and landed heavy slaps on the husband who had lied to her that he was on a business trip.

Meanwhile, Efia Odo has vowed to find a man and settle down with him by the end of her TV reality show.

According to the growing actress, she wants to become a wife and a responsible mother so bad therefore she will do everything humanly possible to find a true lover on her show.

Netizens have also opined that the long-standing rumors which purports that Efia Odo has been sleeping around with married men to finance her lavish lifestyle are true because she has admitted it herself.