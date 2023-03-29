- Advertisement -

Actress and socialite, Efia Odo, who still can’t get over the fact that Kwesi Arthur dumped her for another woman despite being a hot chick has once again taken to social media to throw indirect shots at the ‘See No Evil’ hitmaker.

Prior to their unanticipated breakup, Efia Odo was all over the rapper. She never ceased to express her undiluted love for the musician on social media, notably Twitter.

The lengthy love messages and support all came to a sudden end after Kwesi broke up with her for reasons which are yet to be established.

Ever since Efia Odo parted ways with Kwesi, she always throws subtle jabs at her ex-lover because she strongly believes she was betrayed.

In a new video that has caused a stir online and received mixed reactions, Efia Odo appears to take a new shot at Arthur after recording a tiktok video.

Odo was asked in the video to date a Sunday-born (Kwesi) or speak Chinese and she proceeded to speak Chinese.

One social media user who appears to be tired of Efia Odo’s consistent attacks on Kwesi Arthur commented;

?Kwaku Revloe oo s3 hwanhwanii koraa nam h) kwa na 3ny3 Kwesi…ahiaa did he eat,”

