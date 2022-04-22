type here...
Efia Odo’s see-through dress gets people talking

By Qwame Benedict
Actress and nudist Efia Odo is back and this time gave fans a full view of her cute oranges in a see-through dress at the album listening of her alleged boyfriend Kwesi Arthur in Accra yesterday.

Efia Odo has consistently managed to turn heads and draw a lot of attention to herself when she comes out for public occasions in the provocative costumes she prefers to wear.

Last night was no exception as she appeared at Barbados in Accra for the album listening of Kwesi Arthur‘s much-anticipated new work, ‘Son Of Jacob.’

Efia Odo was sighted in a black-coloured jumpsuit that was quite revealing as one of the numerous stars that took time out of their hectic schedules to support the boss of GroundUp Chale Music, Kwesi Arthur, at the listening.

Efia Odo’s thigh area was on full display in the netted see-through dress, which was divided into two halves, and her nipples also greeted guests at the events in the netted see-through outfit.

See photos of Efia Odo

Efia Odo

Check out some comments below:

kojsafo: “AD3n arrrrrr celebrity my foot.”

mxxbee: “Why not walk naked then ? Boi”

abenaaboadiwaa: “Eeeii abroso oo abroso”

bikiniish_: “Nti nufuor na y3 de kyer3 amansan sei ??”

akuababy5: “Well we will go naked fr smones son’s Album to trend wai?????????”

rich.bosses: “She’s ready to risk it all for Kwasi Arthur ?”

_ro.naldgh: “She get point pas Man Utd then Chelsea in their entire football history”

    Source:Ghpage

