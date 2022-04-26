- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo has reacted after some netizens called for her arrest over her indecent attire to Kwesi Arthur’s ‘Son Of Jacob’ album listening.

In a series of tweet, Efia Odo described those calling for her arrest as jokers and urged them to rather focus on apprehending illegal miners.

Efia Odo, originally known as Andrea Owusu questioned why people are worried about the two pimples on her chest.

She further noted that those calling for her arrest should set their priorities right and stay away from her chest.

“You won’t go and arrest people who do illegal mining, the two pimples on my chest is what you’re worried about? Set your priorities straight and get off my chest! Jokers!! Catch me if you can”, Efia Odo tweeted.

See tweet below;

During the album listening of Kwesi Arthur’s ‘Son Of Jacob’, Efia Odo took centre stage following the revealing attire she wore to the program.

The actress wore a see-through black dress that exposed her whole bosom, which was deemed indecent.

However, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw called for her arrest and explained that her mode of dressing is a crime against public morality and decency.

Some Ghanaians also lambasted her and accused her of taking the spotlight from Kwesi Arthur during his album listening.