Efia Odo has caused a stir online after going half-naked to show off all tattoos on her body including one close to her honeypot.

The Ghanaian actress and socialite who is notorious for sharing risqué photos and videos on social media went live on TikTok to interact with her fans.

One of the subjects of discussion was the numerous inks on her body which she gladly showed off to curious viewers who queried her about them.

In response, Efia Odo disclosed that she has a total of 9 tattoos on her body so far.

From her chest to her belly, to her breast, to her back, Efia has got everywhere ink with abstract inscriptions and words in a foreign language.

Efia who was scantly dressed additionally revealed that her pubic region was also tattooed but she could not show it to her fans due TikTok’s community guidelines which could have her account deactivated.

Watch the video below.