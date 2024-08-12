type here...
Entertainment

Efia Odo is angry with Stonebwoy for failing to support her – Sally Mann alleges

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Efia-Odo-Sally-Mann-and-Stonebwoy
Efia-Odo-Sally-Mann-and-Stonebwoy

Media personality Sally Mann has disclosed that she knows the reason why Efia Odo has constantly been on the case of Bhim Nation President Stonebwoy.

According to her, she has conducted a private investigation and it concluded that the video vixen is angry with the Dancehall musician for failing to support her.

She explained that Efia Odo who now runs a restaurant reached out to Stonebwoy to support and promote her business but the deal didn’t go through as planned.

Sally Mann added that due to this, unhappy Efia Odo has made up her mind to continuously run down Stonebwoy at any given opportunity.

“Efia Odo runs a restaurant and wanted promotion. Per my investigation, she wanted Stonebwoy to promote her business, and because that didn’t happen, she went around throwing shots at him,” she stated.

When she was informed about Efia Odo’s recent apology to Stonebwoy, she responded that Efia Odo didn’t mean what she said in the apology otherwise she wouldn’t continue to attack the musician after that apology.

She concluded; “What apology? That’s not an apology. If you apologise and you keep doing it, it means you’re not sorry.”

Source:GhPage

