Your hoeness does not get deleted just because you got married- Efia Odo’s jabs Victoria Lebene again

Efia Odo is not slowing down in her attacks on Victoria Lebene after she told her to start dressing appropriately to bring some sanity to the #FixTheCountry campaign she is spearheading.

In a second jab directed at Victoria Lebene, Efia Odo who has already revealed Victoria Lebene was a hookup girl says Victoria’s hoeness will not just be deleted simply because she is married now so she should play wisely.

In a post on her Twitter handle, Efia Odo stated boldly that Lebene has no moral right to judge others just because she is married now because she was a hoe and even did hookups.

Efia Odo tweeted:

???when people get married they think their hoeness gets deleted. I’m trying to be a better person but people really be pushing me.

All this beef started when Victoria Lebene denigrated the conveners of the #FixTheCountry by asking them to be better role models, fic their attitude, and dress appropriately on social media and in public.

Nkonkonsa’s wife, Victoria Lebene posted: “Don’t say fix and not fix yourself! Change starts with us the youths. The old folks will leave, and when we hold the fort, we will account to everything we do!. COURSE- Means the Direction, Route, Way, the journey! read and research on things before your comment. THANKS!,”

Victoria Lebene’s attack on Efia Odo and other conveners of #FixTheNation

Efia Odo wasted no time in coming after Victoria Lebene. She revealed Lebene before getting married to Nkonkonsa was a hookup girl and even tried to initiate her into the business. She claims she was offered $2k by Lebene to sleep with a man but she refused.

Well, Lebene has been silent ever since then. Let’s see how it goes. We will keep you updated.