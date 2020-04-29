Efia Odo’s new pictures on social media spark pregnancy rumours – See photos

- Advertisement -

Your number one news hub Ghpage.com has come across photos of popular socialite, video vixen and actress Andrea Owusu aka Efia Odo.

The picture that his on circulation as sighted has sparked pregnancy rumors on social media as some netizens have already drawn conclusions to that fact.

In the photos, Efia Odo is seen in a long dress with her protruded stomach standing near an unknown gentleman having a good time together.

SEE PHOTOS BELOW:

Netizens are perplexed because Efia Odo is known for her flat tummy and this new photos of her protruded stomach have raised some suspicion of her being pregnant.

Ghpage.com is on checks to bring to you the latest gist about her. Stay with us.