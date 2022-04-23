- Advertisement -

Ghanaian socialite and nudist, Efia Odo has finally replied Lawyer Maurice Ampaw and the aggressive online critics who are calling for her arrest for dressing like a prostitute to attend Kwesi Arthur’s ‘Son Of Jacob” album listening.

For the past 24 hours, Efia Odo has bing trending on the internet over her inappropriate dressing and courting negative attention for herself in the process.

Apparently, Efia Odo wore a black-coloured jumpsuit that was quite revealing and overly seductive because even her nipples could be seen.

Her dressing has been tagged as a bad influence on the youth because most of the young and naive ladies will blindly copy her.

It is at the back of this that Lawyer Maurice Ampaw called for her immediate arrest during an interview with Ghana Web.

According to Lawyer Maurice Ampaw, Efia Odo’s pictures and videos constitute a great crime against public morality and decency. We have a law in the country that guards against our morals.

Well, Efia Odo has jabbed Lawyer Maurice Ampaw and the other attackers on the internet in a new post.

On her part, she did nothing wrong and she only wore a dress that made her feel comfortable hence the call for her arrest is needless and a waste of time.

She additional bragged that she’s giving her haters something to talk about because she always stirs a conversation.

Efia Odo has been dressing like this since Adam so I don’t know why people are severely triggered this time around and calling for her arrest.