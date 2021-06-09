type here...
I am 21 – Efia Odo claims as she reveals her ‘football’ age

By Kweku Derrick
Ghanaian actress and socialite Efia Odo, known in private life as Andrea Owusu, has sought to clear scepticism surrounding her age.

But her effort to set the record straight has even become a slap in the face for her admirers.

This comes after one of her curios followers on Twitter asked her about her age for reasons yet known.

In a Twitter conversation, a tweeter with the handle @Muhamma82062130 wrote, “How old are you if you don’t mind me asking,” in a reply to an earlier post by Efia.

The actress cum video vixen replied with a number which some term as a “football age” – to wit, Efia has cut down on her real age.

Meanwhile, Efia’s profile on the internet shows she was born on the 18th of July 1993. That makes her 27 years old.

Source:GHPage

