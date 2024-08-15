Efia Odo reveals how she secretly married a broke man in 2019 and divorced him in 2021 because of cheating

In a candid and emotional revelation, Ghanaian actress, Efia has opened up about her past marriage during an appearance on Rants & Bants podcast.

The actress, who is also a well-known unorthodox person shared intimate details about her failed marriage including the harsh lessons she learned.

Efia disclosed that she entered into marriage in 2019 in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Despite the low-key nature of the wedding, the circumstances surrounding it were far from ideal.

Efia revealed that her husband at the time was financially struggling, lacking substantial resources or assets.

Efia-Odo

She said; “The man I married was broke and didn’t have anything,” Efia admitted. “But I married him because I loved him and I thought love was enough to sustain the marriage.”

However, the dream of a loving and stable relationship soon turned into a nightmare.

Efia recounted that her husband was unfaithful on multiple occasions.

His infidelity involved relationships with wealthier women, which he allegedly pursued to support himself financially.

“He cheated on me on multiple occasions,” she said. “That was when I asked for a divorce.”

Reflecting on her past decisions, Efia described herself as “young and naïve” at the time of her marriage.

According to Efia, she now views her previous choice as a significant learning experience.



“I was young and naïve when I married him,” she confessed. “But not anymore. Now I don’t date broke men. If he can’t provide for himself, why would he provide for me?”