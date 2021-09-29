- Advertisement -

Ghanaian socialite and actress Efia Odo has slammed celebrities who have taken to social media to flaunt their newly acquired iPhone 13.

Efia Odo originally known as Andrea Owusu wondered why some Ghanaians feel acquiring the latest iPhone is an achievement.

In a Tweet, Efia Odo noted that its embarrassing for celebrities to be posing with their new phone on social media.

She tweeted; “Why is acquiring the latest iPhone such an accomplishment to many Ghanaians? This really baffles me and I need answers cuz it’s quite embarrassing especially seeing “celebrities” posing with their new iPhone.

See tweet below;

Just few days ago, personalities such as Nana Aba Anamoah, Tracey Boakye, Nana Agradaa and others have publicly displayed their new iPhones on social media.

Below are some reactions from her post;

Accra Mayor wrote; “Agradaa come and remove your mouth”.

Price Less added; “For social media impression”.

Ikeson Afari stated; “It’s really embarrassing. iPhone ankasa is so overrated!! Pfft.

Rainfall GH commented; “Herrr Nana Aba and Agradaa come here”.

Drip Nyame also added; “If you want to talk to Nana Aba talk to her directly don’t pass through the corners”.