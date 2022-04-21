type here...
Efia Odo gives slapping reply to Shatta Wale over his “I miss you” message

By Albert
Efia Odo turned down Shatta Wale’s felicitations on social media when the latter said he had missed the former.

Shatta Wale had tweeted that he has missed Efia Odo.

In a sharp response, Efia Odo turned down the kind gesture by stating that she has not missed Shatta Wale at all.

That was a cold reply from the socialite to the African Dancehall King.

Note, Shatta Wale had made his intentions known about dating and marrying Efia Odo some years back when the two were very close.

In several videos, the two got along so well and sometimes, Shatta Wale was allowed to get up close and personal with Efia Odo.

Things did not go as planned and after a failed relationship with Elfreda, Shatta Wale had thought it wise to reach out to Efia Odo once again so as to rekindle what they started.

But the door has been slammed in his face. Efia Odo was not ready to accommodate Shatta Wale, not even his sweet message.

