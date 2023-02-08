- Advertisement -

Efia Odo is always crying on the internet about how men use and dump her but she has refused to behave like a modest woman to attract a responsible man into her life.

Typically, no sensible or self-respecting man will spend millions to wed a woman who’s always posting thirst traps on the internet.

The socialite who has a reputation for always showing her private parts on social media has done her thing again.

In these new photos which have given birth to a fresh yackety-yak among fellow social media users, Efia Odo displayed her G-string panty as well as her waist beads.

She also used the opportunity to flaunt her new tattoo located at her waist backline.

Efia Odo who will be 30 years in July should leave this kind of clout and attention-seeking strategy to wannabee celebrities because she has passed that stage and should behave like an adult.

Take a look at the picture below to know more…

