Socialite Efia Odo recently touched down in Ghana after going on holidays to the United States of America and decided to storm Sista Afia’s star-studded birthday party.

Readers are aware the two celebrities are not in the good books of each other with Sista Afia already giving her warning to beat her whenever the met in public.

Well, Sista Afia turned a year older and organised a birthday party for herself to chill with her friends but fans got surprised that Efia Odo was in attendance at party.

Efia Odo arrived at the party in a black see-through dress over some hot pants to match.

Sista Afia who revelead days ago that she would beat the hell out of Efia Odo should they meet in public failed to even have a confrontation with the video vixen at her birthday party.

Though Efia Odo’s reason for storming the birthday is still unclear, some people believe she went there just to annoy the musician to see what she can do to her.