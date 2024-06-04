Efia Odo wants to sleep with King Promise – Sally Mann fires and goes deep (Video)

The controversial Ghanaian entertainment critic, Sally Mann, has wildly alleged that Efia Odo wants to sleep with King Promise.

Sally Mann’s wild accusations followed after Efia Odo made some demeaning tweets against Stonebwoy following his win over King Promise for the artiste of the year at the just-ended TGMAs.

According to Efia Odo, despite Stonebowy’s win of the most coveted award for the night, she still regards King Promise as the legitimate winner.

Follwing Efia Odo’s controversial tweet, Sally Mann who’s noted for her highly contentious opinions has gone raw on her.

Speaking exclusively on Power FM, Sally Mann emphatically stated that she suspects Efia Odo wants to force himself on King Promise.

Sally Mann stressed that she was forced to draw this conclusion because Efia Odo is now all over King Promise and ready to make new enemies because of him.

