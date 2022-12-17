- Advertisement -

Ghanaian nudist and socialite, Efia Odo has set tongues wagging after attending Gyakie’s music event which was held in Accra yesternight.

As an attention whore, it’s not surprising she purposely wore that revealing dress to the event just to make it into the news.

For the sake of giving life to her waning relevance, Efia Odo decided to go nude just to secure the number 1 spot on the trends table for the few days ahead.

Dressed in a matching crop top and a mini skirt, Efia Odo’s waist beads and other private parts of her body were put on full display.

A closer look at some of the videos of her that were made during the event slightly hints that she wasn’t even wearing an underway.

Watch the video below to know more…

Actress and nudist Efia Odo is back and this time gave fans a full view of her cute oranges in a see-through dress at the album listening of her alleged boyfriend Kwesi Arthur in Accra yesterday.

Efia Odo has consistently managed to turn heads and draw a lot of attention to herself when she comes out for public occasions in the provocative costumes she prefers to wear.

Last night was no exception as she appeared at Barbados in Accra for the album listening of Kwesi Arthur‘s much-anticipated new work, ‘Son Of Jacob.’ READ MORE HERE