Efua Dampsite emerges as the winner of 2022 Ghana’s Next Super Model

Twenty-two-year-old Efua Damptsie who is also a student of UCC has emerged as the winner of the 2022 Edition of Ghana’s Next Super Model.

The event came off last weekend say prominent people from the modelling industry around the globe making an appearance.

The event saw over 100 models aiming to be crowned as the winner but evictions happened during the competition and only 6 models made it to the finals night.

At the end of the finals, Efia Dampstie toppled over her other colleagues and was named by the judges as the winner.

The judges on the night were Mrs Okrah (CEO of Winglow and Textiles and also the chairperson for West Africa Fashion Council Ghana), Prisca (Top Model Ghana), Dr Dawn from the United States, Kendra Champagne(a team member at New York fashion week) and Emmanuel Samani of TV3 who also served as the moderator of the event.

The son of famous fashion designer Spencer with over 80 outlets in the UK was also the judge.

According to the judges, poise, confidence in how contestants carry themselves, fashion confidence, modelling assets as well as, and other factors influence their final decision and Efua Damptsie was the contestant who wowed them.

As her reward prize, Efua went home with an amount of Ghc 5000 and also a contract to grace fashion shows both local and international.

First and second runner-ups Miraculous and Jessica Antwi all received Ghc 1000 each from the West Africa Fashion Council and also a chance to grace major runway shows in the country.

Speaking with Efua Dampstie after the show on what is next for her after the competition, she explained that she is not going to take the chance and exposure she has received from the event for granted as she is going to work extra hard to make it unto bigger other platforms to create a name for herself as one of the supermodels in the country.

She also urged people to keep their eyes wide open because she is going to use her crown to impact the lives of people in society.

The 2022 GNSM was organised by Sparkzuta International Models in partnership with ISIS model, London with support from their local affiliates.