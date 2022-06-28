- Advertisement -

Ghanaian female vocalist, Efya and actress Fella Makfui, has sparked wild rumours of belonging to the LGBTQ+ community after they were caught getting intimate at the 30th birthday party of Hajia4Real.

A video from the lavish birthday party that has since gone viral on the internet and garnered massive yet mixed reactions captures the moment Efya and Fella Makafui bumped into each other.

After the two celebrities met and exchanged pleasantries, they locked lips and also tightly hugged like partners.

Alot of Ghanaians who strongly frown on same-sex companionship have since expressed their anger towards the two female stars for subtly promoting LGBTQ.

According to these people, Efya and Fella Makafui should boldly come out and declare their sexual preference because what they did was very inappropriate and irritating.

Below are some of the lesbobo accusations comments gathered under the video;

nanayaa_too_sweet One min biaaa naaa lesbobo fuor nam mu

esthertampuri This two people I dey suspect you

Anamansophia – The kiss of the year ??like they want to enter each other Eei

nanaajenim Did I just see them kiss ??or I nor dey see well

It might just be a friendly kiss and nothing more than what we saw but all the same, life can also be full of surprises.