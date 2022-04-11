- Advertisement -

Efya has been trending on the internet for the past few days after it was reported without 100% confirmation that she was pregnant.

Although, the singer hasn’t come out to openly deny or confirm the hearsays that she has taken seed but the cryptic messages she keeps sharing on her social media pages are what fans are currently monitoring.

Earlier yesterday, Efya dropped a set of beautiful birthday pictures and her stomach was flat making it hard to believe that she’s pregnant but it’s assumed that maybe she took the pictures before conceiving.

In the midst of the rumours, Efya has subtly confirmed that she’s expecting her first child in a new photo she just shared on her Snapchat stories.

Efya purposely captured her growing stomach to draw her fans’ attention to her pregnancy.

The caption she attached to the photo also doesn’t need any further explanation. She wrote “We are expecting” followed by happy emojis.

It can also be that Efya is not pregnant as assumed and she’s only playing with our minds just to trend.