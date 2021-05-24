type here...
GhPageEntertainmentEfya flaunts naked backside as she jams with King Promise in bedroom...
Entertainment

Efya flaunts naked backside as she jams with King Promise in bedroom video

By Kweku Derrick
efya king promise1
- Advertisement -

Sensational vocalist Efya Nokturnal has given her fans something to talk about after bringing her wild side to play in a naughty video shared on her Instagram page.

The songstress was captured twerking seductively in the arms of King Promise as they jam to his new smash single ‘Slow Down’ at the weekend.

In the video, Efya is seen wearing an off-shoulder top and skimpy underwear that exposed her cute round butt and thighs.

She offered her backside to King Promise who failed to take advantage of the situation and only hanged on to her as they jammed to their new collabo.

She captioned the video: “I love this song @iamkingpromise it’s 5S? SZN WUUUUUUUU … But is we slowdown tho ???????”

The clip, which lasted less than a minute, has garnered tons of reactions and comments from their fans who love the moment.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, May 24, 2021
Accra
clear sky
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
62 %
3mph
6 %
Mon
86 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News