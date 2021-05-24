- Advertisement -

Sensational vocalist Efya Nokturnal has given her fans something to talk about after bringing her wild side to play in a naughty video shared on her Instagram page.

The songstress was captured twerking seductively in the arms of King Promise as they jam to his new smash single ‘Slow Down’ at the weekend.

In the video, Efya is seen wearing an off-shoulder top and skimpy underwear that exposed her cute round butt and thighs.

She offered her backside to King Promise who failed to take advantage of the situation and only hanged on to her as they jammed to their new collabo.

She captioned the video: “I love this song @iamkingpromise it’s 5S? SZN WUUUUUUUU … But is we slowdown tho ???????”

The clip, which lasted less than a minute, has garnered tons of reactions and comments from their fans who love the moment.