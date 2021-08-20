type here...
Efya Nocturnal and Sefa captured kissing each other at a party; raises Lesbobo concerns

By Mr. Tabernacle
Hiplife Singer, Efya Nocturnal and Black Avenue’s superstar Sefa has been sighted in a trending video locking lips at a party that was held at a nightclub.

The two female Ghanaian songstresses who met at the party instead of greeting each other by hand opted for kissing. This act of theirs has raised lesbobo concerns on social media.

From the clip obtained, the music stars relegated shame to the background they locked lips as if they were in their private room.

Efya was recently in the news. Herself and Stonebwoy at the Activate Party, got their freak on as they got naughty on the dancefloor.

In a performance by both Ghanaian music icons, Stonebwoy and Efya gave fans present a freak show as the former aggressively ground on the songstress’ behind.

This comes as no surprise as Efya is known to portray a naughty girl character.

