Just about two days ago, news that went viral on the local digital space wildly asserted that singer, Efya, is currently pregnant and she’s expected to put to birth very soon.

The gossip about Efya’s pregnancy followed after a video of the award-winning songstress went viral she made an appearance at Confidence’s 40th birthday celebration with her protruding stomach.

Many social media users purported that the pregnancy belongs to a very popular industry person but shocking, none of them could mention his name

Well, it appears Efya is not pregnant and perhaps, maybe it was her stomach that decided to play tricks on us.

A new set of birthday photos that have been spotted on Efya‘s IG page refutes the hearsays that she’s pregnant because her stomach is now flatter than ever.

In these new lovely photos, Efya was beaming with a glittering smile while wearing a fitting dress to purposely show the true size of her stomach to put her critics to shame.

Some social media commentators have also suggested that maybe these pictures of Efya were taken before she got pregnant and she intentionally ket them for her birthday.