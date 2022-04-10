type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentEfya refutes pregnancy rumours
Entertainment

Efya refutes pregnancy rumours

By Armani Brooklyn
Efya refutes pregnancy rumours
- Advertisement -

Just about two days ago, news that went viral on the local digital space wildly asserted that singer, Efya, is currently pregnant and she’s expected to put to birth very soon.

The gossip about Efya’s pregnancy followed after a video of the award-winning songstress went viral she made an appearance at Confidence’s 40th birthday celebration with her protruding stomach.

Many social media users purported that the pregnancy belongs to a very popular industry person but shocking, none of them could mention his name

Well, it appears Efya is not pregnant and perhaps, maybe it was her stomach that decided to play tricks on us.

A new set of birthday photos that have been spotted on Efya‘s IG page refutes the hearsays that she’s pregnant because her stomach is now flatter than ever.

In these new lovely photos, Efya was beaming with a glittering smile while wearing a fitting dress to purposely show the true size of her stomach to put her critics to shame.

Some social media commentators have also suggested that maybe these pictures of Efya were taken before she got pregnant and she intentionally ket them for her birthday.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, April 10, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    79 %
    2.6mph
    20 %
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    88 °
    Thu
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News