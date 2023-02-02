Female singer Efya Nokturnal has taken a swipe at reggae artiste and radio presenter, Blakk Rasta over comment he made about Sarkodie’s ‘Stir it up’ remix with Bob Marley.

The “Best in Me” crooner indicated that Blakk Rasta doesn’t have the proficiency to criticize the feature because it’s in the right place in Ghana’s music industry.

According to Efya, Blakk Rasta’s opinion on the historic feature does not matter especially about someone who has gained global recognition.

ALSO READ: Sarkodie allowed himself to be used to desecrate the legacy of Bob Marley (Video)

“People should realize that sometimes nobody cares what you think. Your opinion right now, Mr. Blakk, does not matter. The thing is, the boy has done something, and it’s historic. Be grateful. Let’s honor our people. Let’s be happy for our people.

What level have you reached to afford you the right to criticize the song? Are you Kwame Yeboah? Please have some Backing before you say some of these things. When somebody has done something monumental, just say good work, bro. This is amazing, bro. It doesn’t hurt”,Efya stated.

ALSO READ: “Drugs have destroyed you, be healed” -Blakk Rasta attacks Efya (This is why)

Just few days ago, Blakk Rasta averred that Sarkodie’s allowed himself to be shamefully used to desecrate the legacy of the legendary Bob Marley.

According to Blakk Rasta, Sarkodie’s verse on the hit song was one-way and unimpressive.