Sidechick drops Nigeria’s Egungun Of Lagos’ naket video; Shows his full banana

By Armani Brooklyn
Famed Nigerian content creator, kuye Adegoke, popularly known as Egungun of Lagos is currently trending following the leak of a private video.

This followed just hours after his wife, Pashotah, publicly addressed a blackmail threat involving her husband.

The leaked footage which now circulating on social media shows Egungun on a video call with his side chick.

In the clip, he is seen brushing his teeth before briefly exposing his private parts while dressed in shorts.

This revelation has ignited intense reactions online, with many questioning Egungun’s image as a family man and the credibility of his wife’s earlier defence of their marriage.

