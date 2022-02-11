“EIB has been turned into a pimping centre, protect your investments” – Kevin Taylor warns owner Kwabena Duffuor

- Advertisement -

Maverick journalist Kevin Taylor has warned the owner of EIB Network, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, to protect his investments since his company has been turned into a pimping center.

According to the Loud Silence Media CEO,, EIB Network (owners of GhOne TV, Starr FM et al) has lost its relevance and appeal to Ghanaians based on the poor supervision and recruitment of unskilled human resource.

In a strongly-worded Facebook post, Kevin Taylor urged Kwabena Duffuor to take drastic action towards restoring and repositioning the EIB Network for growth.

Although Kevin Taylor failed to provided empirical evidence to back his pimping claim, he did maintain that until some individuals in leadership roles who have turned the company into a pimping center where seductive ladies are employed to lure men are removed, the station will fail to be alive to the competition.

Kevin Taylor did not mince words when he added that the station has failed on many fronts due to the poor content it churns out… a reason why Kwabena Duffuor needs to crack the whip on key individuals to save his investments.

Kevin Taylor wrote:

It is true the EIB are struggling to get the numbers hence are desperate to spin all unreasonable propaganda to get the mileage.

None of their live streams on any of their platforms exceed 1k views but there could be a lot more appealing means to get numbers than this stupidity Nana Aba and her Soledad girls are supervising there.

Building an influential media brand goes beyond recruiting some pimps to bring in colours colours girls they think are good looking to lure influential men to the channel

Such crass ways are never sustainable and that has become the fate of EIB under Bola Ray and Nana Aba.

How Kwabena Duffuor has watched on for Bola Ray to turn his mega-investment into a shit-hole beat logic.

