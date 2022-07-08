type here...
EIB Network owes me several months – Fmr. Staff goes deep into matters

By Mr. Tabernacle
Fmr. Staff goes deep into matters as she counters Dr Duffuor's claims
A former employee of EIB, Nana Ama Annor, on Facebook, has gone deep into the matters at her former workplace.

She claims EIB Network owed her several months’ salaries before she resigned to find greener pastures elsewhere.

Nana Ama, a presenter now with Angel FM in Kumasi revealed this while reacting to the feat owner’s recent remarks amid the unpaid salary saga.

The former finance minister said, in an exclusive interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio on Thursday, July 7, that his media owes its employees “arrears of salary” rather than nine months’ worth of wages.

Adding that the management is working around the clock to pay them soon.

“Since January they [EIB] have been paying them, there is no problem. It’s previous arrears they are talking about. So the management is handling that problem. Arrears and not payment of salaries…,” Dr Duffuor said in an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio.

The former staff of EIB Network was puzzled by the retorts of Dr Duffour who spoke on Asaase radio to shoot down claims that his establishment owes employees.

In a post on Facebook, Nana Ama disclosed that Dr Duffour is aware of the non-payment of salaries. Here’s what she had to say about the whole issue.

