type here...
GhPageNewsEight excavators reportedly belonging to NPP women’s organizer burnt
News

Eight excavators reportedly belonging to NPP women’s organizer burnt

By Qwame Benedict
Eight excavators reportedly belonging to NPP women’s organizer burnt
Kate Gyamfua
- Advertisement -

The fight against galamsey is still on with some citizens and security personnel joining forces to ensure that the country water bodies are safe and clean for use.

New information reaching us from the Eastern Region has it that some eight(8) excavators being used for illegal mining has been burnt to ashes by some group of people.

According to a source, the said excavators belong to the Women’s Organizer of the ruling New Pattiotic Party (NPP) identified as Kate Gyamfua.

Watch the video below:

From the audio accompanying the video, one can clearly hear the task force saying that the excavators that was being burnt were all brand new.

Check out some comments from social media

efyah_serwaah6: “But they can be seized ?? and kept for the nation?”

zuttcyrus: “They should also go to Western North but I really don’t accept the burning of the excavators though.”

hadjiibrahim5: “And why that they burnt ? the dozer too so who and what will be used to cover the left over pits hmmm”

easy_6070: “What goes around comes around”

michaelnuwor: “When it’s coming it’s doing ???”

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, May 17, 2021
Accra
few clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
66 %
3.5mph
20 %
Mon
86 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News