- Advertisement -

Some Eight prophets in Zimbabwe have drowned while trying to retrieve what they describe as a “Holy Stick” from a river.

The prophets from what we gathered are from the Vadzidzi vaJeso apostolic sect in the Mazowe River in Rushinga on Saturday during baptism.

Out of the eight (8) Prophets who drown in the river, three (3) were rescued alive.

Timothy Tigere, the Mashonaland Central provincial development coordinator confirmed the incident.

Watch the video below: