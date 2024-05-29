type here...
Eighty percent of Ghanaian celebrities take in hard drugs – Afia Schwarzenegger

By Qwame Benedict
Afia-Schwarzenegger

Controversial Afia Schwarzenegger has alleged that 80% of her colleagues in the industry use hard drugs.

According to her, there was this one time she went to an event that had a lot of celebrities in attendance and to her surprise there were hard drugs everywhere.

She explained that she never felt comfortable at the event because the drugs were being ‘cocktailed’ for people in attendance at the said event.

She went on to state that what even baffled her more was the fact that women celebrities were indulged in the use of hard drugs.

It was at this point she boldly claimed that over 80% of celebrities in the country use hard drugs which range from edible foods to ecstasy pills.

