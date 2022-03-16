type here...
Entertainment

“Eii sergeant lee” – Loudmouth Shatta Wale shades Stonebwoy after Abena Korkor described him as a 2 mins. man

By Armani Brooklyn
Stonebwoy - Shatta Wale - Stonebwoy
Our very own mental health advocate, Abena Korkor has taken over the trends table once again with her recent expose on some top musicians and soccer stars notably Stonebwoy.

A few hours ago, Abena Korkor took to her Twitter page to expose Stonebwoy for being part of the numerous men who have entered her honey pot.

According to Abena Korkor, Stonebwoy is very weak in bed as compared to his performance on stage.

She continued that, the Afro-dancehall legend is very wack in bed hence he should step up his game because his bedroom prowess is far below standard.

Savage Abena Korkor also left a note for Stonebwoy’s wife, Dr Louisa to start monitoring her husband’s moves because he sleeps around a lot and needs to be policed.

It is at the back of these wild accusations against Stonebwoy that Shatta Wale has joined the bandwagon to ridicule his known arch-rival

In a new Facebook attack, Shatta Wale jabbed Stonebwoy by referring to him as ‘Sergeant Lee” a nickname he personally gave to him in his ‘Taking over’ song.

Apparently, Stonebwoy has saved politicians this time around because they were the ones who always had their names in Abena Korkor’s chopping list.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

