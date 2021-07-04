- Advertisement -

A 16-year-old survivor in the Ejura shooting incident last Tuesday has lost his right leg after surgical amputation at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Awal Misbawu is one of six persons who sustained gunshot wounds when personnel of the military opened fire during a protest in the Ashanti regional town.

Two people died less than 20 minutes after the incident due to the severity of their injuries, while four others sustained serious injuries.

Two were discharged after medical treatment at Ejura Government Hospital, while the remaining were referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Misbawu was initially referred to the Saint John of God Hospital at Dua Nkwanta on Wednesday, but after examination, doctors referred him to KATH last Thursday.

Doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching advised that Misbawu’s right leg be amputated.

On Saturday, Awal had his right leg amputated and is still undergoing treatment at the facility.

Misbawu’s family has expressed disappointment about the incident.

His mother, Salamatu Mohammed, claims that her son was only conducting his usual “Pragyia” business when he was hit by bullets.

They want the committee set up to investigate the matter to ensure that justice is served.

Another victim of the gunshots is still on admission at the Hospital.

Louis Ayikpe, 19, had wounds on his stomach which he has undergone surgery.

His aunt says Louis was not part of the protesters.

“He was urinating when the bullet caught him unaware,” Rita Sefa Amponsah says.

Rita said life has been difficult since he was transferred to the Hospital.

“He has not eaten since. It is only today that the doctor asks us to give him water,” she said.

Member of Parliament for Ejura, Mohammed Bawa Braimah, has visited the two victims.

He donated an undisclosed amount to the families of the victims.