Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has expressed his disgust at the turn of events at Ejura in the Ashanti Region which has led to the death of two persons.

Four persons also sustained gunshot wounds after dozens of irate youth clashed with a joint team of police and soldiers on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, over the killing of social media activist, Ibrahim Muhammed.

The protest escalated when some residents threw stones at the security personnel who were deployed around the burial grounds of the late social activist.

Police and Military's clash with protestors at Ejura leaves two dead,4 injured.. hmm Ghana

Videos capturing scenes of residents running for their lives have been shared widely on social media.

Reacting to one of such videos on Twitter Sarkodie said: “Definitely not the “Ghana” we preach to the world ?”

Sarkodie’s reaction comes two years later after he entreated African-Americans in the Diaspora to visit Ghana as part of the Year of Return event while delivering his acceptance speech at the 2019 BET Awards after winning the Best International Flow award.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has directed the Minister of Interior Hon Ambrose Dery with immediate effect to start an inquiry into the unrest at Ejura yesterday.

After the incident, a lot of people have come out to mount pressure on President Nana Addo to release a statement in connection to that.

In a press release sighted by GhPage.com, Nana Addo stated that the minister is to give him the report and recommendations with ten (10) days.

He however sent out his condolence to the family of the deceased and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

Read the statement below: